Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder One Capital Management Boosted Its Stake; Verity Asset Management Boosted Its Southern Co (SO) Holding by $1.83 Million

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $162.75. About 6.17M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 2.54M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 25,885 shares to 59,426 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 13,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,707 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. $1.63M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares were sold by Lantrip Mark. Another trade for 90,942 shares valued at $4.42M was sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P. On Wednesday, February 6 EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 1,261 shares.