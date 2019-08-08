Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Raised Its Holding; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Upped Its Holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) by $1.07 Million

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 79.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 92,868 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 51,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 1.05 million shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: FDA could convene second advisory panel to re-examine safety of Acadia Pharma drug; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Experience Data for NUPLAZID (Pimavanserin) at 2018 American Academy; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $157.35. About 5.70M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 361,561 shares. 37,447 were reported by Pinebridge Ltd Partnership. Stanley reported 28,209 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership invested in 1.08% or 1.28 million shares. Arrow holds 4,784 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management holds 5,543 shares. Harvey Capital Mgmt holds 2,000 shares. 44,590 were reported by Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Co. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 42,626 shares. Beck Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 2.5% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 1,674 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 6.95M shares. Marathon Trading Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.82% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 584,863 are held by Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 7,017 shares.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6,668 shares to 5,520 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Welbilt Inc..

