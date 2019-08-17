Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Increased Holding by $2.15 Million as Stock Value Declined; Cwh Capital Management Holds Position in Borgwarner (BWA)

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 1.39M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38 million shares traded or 140.55% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 410,780 shares to 372,813 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 5,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,878 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BorgWarner Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invs Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,785 shares. Services Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 164,783 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.03% or 1.35 million shares in its portfolio. 76,738 were accumulated by Natixis Advisors L P. Waddell & Reed Financial owns 2.57 million shares. Harris Associate LP accumulated 0.46% or 6.55 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 2,042 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd owns 18,146 shares. Earnest Ptnrs owns 1.13 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has invested 1.2% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Community Fincl Svcs Gru Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Olstein Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 147,000 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 395,474 shares. Alps reported 0% stake.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “No News Is Good News for Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7895.99 up 129.37 points – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia vs. AMD: The Future of The GPU Space – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B & Inc holds 1,187 shares. Generation Llp reported 1.34 million shares. Sky Invest Gp Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,160 shares. Confluence Investment Ltd Liability owns 1,753 shares. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 1,970 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt has invested 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Athena Capital Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,253 shares. Korea Inv Corporation reported 387,856 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Pa accumulated 1,300 shares. Keywise Capital Mgmt owns 192,200 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Limited owns 1,141 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 16,408 are owned by Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. Wisconsin Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 16,700 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Moreover, Appleton Prtn Ma has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 12,475 were accumulated by Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Nj.