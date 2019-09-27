Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Decreased Its Position by $1.33 Million; Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Mutual Of America Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $1.16 Million

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 13,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 67,599 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82M, up from 54,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 179,000 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company sold 8,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,460 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732,000, down from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $6.23 during the last trading session, reaching $171.11. About 7.74M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc. by 16,218 shares to 216,397 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 24,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

