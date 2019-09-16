Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Cut Its Stake; Enbridge Com Com (ENB) Stock Price Declined While Groesbeck Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $498,852

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company sold 8,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,460 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732,000, down from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 8.11 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (ENB) by 55.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 13,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 11,267 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $407,000, down from 25,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 1.78 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $123.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Co Com (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,750 shares to 16,750 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 3,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp Unit Com (NYSE:EQM).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $710.22 million for 24.93 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge: Back And Forth Continues On Mainline Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regulator steps in to weigh Enbridge pipeline plan – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge asks Canadian regulator not to intervene in Mainline plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Which Is a Better Dividend Stock for 2020: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) or Fortis (TSX:FTS)? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07 million for 36.98 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Factors Led To A 35% Decline In Nvidia’s Stock Price Over The Last 12 Months? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: MAINGEAR Launches ELEMENT Leveraging Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) and NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) Tech, NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) Actimize Chosen by Bank Mayapada for Improvements – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia: Inflating Growth Once Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The NVDA Stock Rally May Soon Come to an End – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia insider sells $2.5M in shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.