Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Mitchell Capital Management Co Increased Position; Kellner Capital Cut U S G (USG) Holding by $769,700

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 49.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 3,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,075 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 6,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.43 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF MADE $40.10 SHR PROPOSAL FOR USG IN NOV. 2017; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Gebr. Knauf Submits Non-Binding Proposal to Buy USG for $42/Share; 01/05/2018 – USG Board Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf; 26/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE GOLD PROXY CARD AGAINST ALL FOUR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 30/04/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HOLDERS VOTE “AGAINST” ALL FOUR; 10/04/2018 – USG Responds to Knauf’s “Vote No” Campaign; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG IS ‘FULL & FAIR VALUE’ FOR CO; 26/03/2018 – USG CORP HOLDER KNAUF EVALUATING BERKSHIRE’S OPTION PROPOSAL; 12/04/2018 – Buffett turns hostile against board of USG; 02/05/2018 – Merger talks may not succeed. USG signaled it might hold out for more than $42 per share and that Knauf “will see value in excess” of its original bid

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Co Of Virginia reported 2.28 million shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Gabelli And Commerce Invest Advisers reported 457,342 shares. 35,875 are held by Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors Incorporated. Blackrock Inc owns 3.77 million shares. Natixis invested 0.44% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 243,147 shares. Starr Communications Inc, a Switzerland-based fund reported 93,804 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Utah Retirement stated it has 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.19% or 200,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Millennium Management Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 1.88M shares. Invsts has 0.01% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Signaturefd Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 305 shares. Ruggie Grp owns 1,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 249,591 shares to 267,391 shares, valued at $15.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,270 shares to 3,647 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 35,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,104 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index Etf (IVV).

