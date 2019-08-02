Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Miracle Mile Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $8.02 Million as Stock Price Declined; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shareholder Franklin Street Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2880.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 44,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 46,376 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, up from 1,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $160.53. About 7.56M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 17,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 427,178 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06 million, down from 444,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 20.17 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life accumulated 0.54% or 22,400 shares. Beaumont Finance reported 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bb&T Securities Limited Co holds 0.07% or 43,058 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 0% or 14 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 1,293 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 5,000 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 160,450 shares or 0.36% of the stock. First Republic Investment Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cleararc Cap owns 14,712 shares. Moreover, American Rech And Management has 1.1% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 21,491 shares. Ssi Inv Mngmt reported 1,636 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability (Wy) owns 0.46% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,926 shares. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 792,138 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 303,467 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability holds 86,454 shares.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXC) by 421,927 shares to 6,410 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 18,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,349 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 100,621 shares to 107,609 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 249,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Btim Corporation holds 1.56 million shares. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il holds 1.47% or 232,344 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Tru has 1.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 571,296 shares. Lourd Limited Liability holds 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 15,997 shares. Fiera Cap has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Weybosset Rech And holds 10,675 shares. Korea-based National Pension Service has invested 0.96% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 523,085 shares. 467,200 were reported by Meyer Handelman. White Pine Limited Liability Co reported 0.7% stake. Moreover, Loeb Ptnrs Corp has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Keystone Planning holds 1.99% or 74,551 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stewart And Patten Com Limited Liability reported 244,475 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.71 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.