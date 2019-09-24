Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Meridian Management Co Upped Stake; Ecolab Com (ECL) Holder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Upped Its Position

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 49.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 6,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 20,587 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 13,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $176.38. About 975,706 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 27,572 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44M, up from 24,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $198.41. About 69,595 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $319.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 4,340 shares to 2,385 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

