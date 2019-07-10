Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Lifted Stake; Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Value Rose While Park Presidio Capital Cut Stake by $9.60 Million

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3845.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 84,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 86,804 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59 million, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $159.62. About 5.66 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.80 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 2.51 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) by 816,300 shares to 202,900 shares, valued at $38.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap Inc (Put) by 222,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 705,200 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland And Counsel Adv has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research Incorporated invested in 661,268 shares. Gladius Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 135,058 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.32% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hartford Mngmt has invested 0.41% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mastrapasqua Asset Management has 47,949 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Management holds 77,000 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust accumulated 491 shares. Ashmore Wealth Management Lc invested 1.71% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Tiverton Asset has 0.57% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Brinker owns 8,690 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Arcadia Mgmt Mi owns 197 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $856.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares to 515,000 shares, valued at $58.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdg Ag stated it has 18,242 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs reported 1,660 shares. 36,447 are owned by Amg Funds Ltd Co. Comm Of Virginia Va reported 114,868 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Zeke Ltd Liability Co reported 5,263 shares stake. Panagora Asset Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 35,005 were reported by Navellier And Associates. Fayerweather Charles reported 4,730 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 0.01% stake. 70,683 are held by M&T Bancorp. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Lc has 220,750 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Andra Ap stated it has 0.19% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Whittier Trust Com owns 875 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. 10,000 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $624,999 were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann. 5,000 shares were sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J, worth $302,550 on Thursday, January 31. 39,583 shares were sold by Hein LeLand J, worth $2.49 million on Tuesday, February 12.

