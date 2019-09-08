Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Lowered Position; Burney Co Upped Its Stoneridge (SRI) Holding by $302,456

Burney Co increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 10,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 34,537 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, up from 23,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $826.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 116,358 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 6,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 31,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 37,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $698.10 million for 36.31 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Cons Discre (XLY) by 20,159 shares to 65,899 shares, valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 5,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Healthcare (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,465 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1,800 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd owns 4,422 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 51,257 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tradition Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 8,710 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 1,400 were accumulated by Hodges Capital Mgmt. Altfest L J accumulated 43,544 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Co invested 1.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mackenzie Corporation owns 399,272 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.34% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 9.26 million shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Assoc Limited has invested 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Btc Capital Management holds 0.07% or 2,450 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 37,447 shares.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 24,553 shares to 92,223 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 16,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,473 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.41M were reported by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Co. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 373 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0% or 213,700 shares. Aperio Ltd reported 8,756 shares. Forest Hill Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.71% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. California-based Rice Hall James & Assoc Llc has invested 0.51% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Company owns 11,261 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 133,716 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Principal Finance Gp invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.06% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) or 252,500 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel accumulated 1.37% or 473,347 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Llc owns 52,646 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Com holds 31,580 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Lc has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). 67,922 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt.