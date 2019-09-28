Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Increased Position; As First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Valuation Rose, Mason Street Advisors Has Upped by $1.09 Million Its Position

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 100.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 36,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 72,332 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 36,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 349,050 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 66.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 7,760 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, up from 4,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,678 shares to 329,798 shares, valued at $23.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,738 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $244,753 activity. DUESER F SCOTT also bought $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares. On Tuesday, April 30 TROTTER JOHNNY bought $184,830 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 3,000 shares. Denny Michael B. also bought $19,939 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares. Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought $7,816 worth of stock or 128 shares.

