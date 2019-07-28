Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Fairfield Bush & Company Lifted Its Holding by $358,000; As Bce Com New (BCE) Stock Value Rose, Reaves W H & Company Lowered Its Position by $8.00 Million

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc Com New (BCE) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 181,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.12M, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 520,265 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.85M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark National Bank Department owns 1,126 shares. Moreover, City Holding has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Coldstream stated it has 5,984 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Narwhal invested 0.15% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 28,000 shares. 12,331 are owned by Gamco Investors Et Al. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.44% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 23,418 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 53 are owned by Proffitt And Goodson. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 3,131 shares. Cim Mangement Incorporated stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Security Natl Trust Com reported 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) holds 6,125 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 250 shares.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54 million and $301.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 4,200 shares to 7,975 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,950 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Holdings Ltd (RHHBY).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) by 1.43M shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $71.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 133,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. BCE’s profit will be $611.84 million for 16.75 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

