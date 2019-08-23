Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Eagleclaw Capital Managment Increased Position by $537,000; Mobile Mini (MINI) Position Raised by Sg Capital Management Llc

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 119.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 288,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The hedge fund held 529,684 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, up from 241,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 271,037 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 81.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 3,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $171.48. About 7.59M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern has invested 0.02% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 12,834 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has 0.02% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 11,077 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 41,123 shares. Sg Lc stated it has 3.28% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Co, a Texas-based fund reported 1.77M shares. Envestnet Asset invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). 7,128 were reported by Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) or 15,058 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 72,729 shares. New York-based Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Pacific Global Management has invested 0.52% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 0.01% or 62,471 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 29,290 shares.

