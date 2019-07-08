Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Meta Financial Group (CASH) Holding Has Boosted by Phocas Financial Corp

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) by 174.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 242,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51 million, up from 138,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Meta Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 16,879 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 4,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,926 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 6,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $156.55. About 3.79 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Ridge Capital Ltd Co invested in 0.35% or 66,920 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 0% or 36 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 26,911 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 2,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based American Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0.76% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 118,191 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 15,216 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 47,429 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 1.83 million shares. Vanguard Gru Inc has 2.11 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) or 50,259 shares. 10,683 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Federated Pa holds 0% or 293 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 11,732 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 81,355 shares to 51,366 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 5,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,903 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA).

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,770 shares to 6,530 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 15,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).