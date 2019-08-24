Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Cut Stake; Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Position in Palo Alto Networks (Put) (PANW) by $8.03 Million as Shares Declined

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) (PANW) by 85.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 33,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 5,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 38,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $201.57. About 1.04M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 4,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1,926 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 6,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24M shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why NVIDIA Stock Jumped 16.4% in March – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Already a 2019 Gainer, Nvidia Stock Could Skyrocket if This Happens – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Semis gain after NVDA, AMAT beats – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nowâ€™s the Time to Cash-In on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 376 shares to 952 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 25,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 11,495 shares. Baltimore reported 14,342 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 3,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research holds 0.66% or 661,268 shares. Charter Trust has 7,894 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 268,132 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Horseman Cap Limited accumulated 1.12% or 18,100 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverbridge Ptnrs Lc reported 91,524 shares stake. Fjarde Ap holds 170,431 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 14,563 are owned by Stevens First Principles Advsrs. Cornerstone Inc holds 2,546 shares. Washington Tru stated it has 35,905 shares. Sky Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com owns 7,160 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 10,934 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 8 were reported by Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Mogy Joel R Counsel accumulated 30,847 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.19% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). The Japan-based Daiwa Gru has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 2,925 are owned by Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada. First Interstate Bancshares reported 85 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability owns 12,884 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Commerce Bank has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.46% stake. Buckingham Asset Management Lc invested in 896 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.31% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 7,984 were accumulated by Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs. 60,744 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 25,076 shares.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks Welcomes Jean English as New Chief Marketing Officer – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto +1.8% after two upgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Seems Skeptical Of Palo Alto’s Transition – Seeking Alpha” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now a Good Time to Load Up on Palo Alto Networks Stock? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 966,104 shares to 980,204 shares, valued at $84.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 5.40 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN).