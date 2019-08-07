Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Wy Cut Stake; Engineers Gate Manager LP Cut Its Stake in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) as Share Value Declined

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 272,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 6.12M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 4,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1,926 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 6,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $153. About 5.25 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3,657 shares to 5,069 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 232,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $359,065 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 75,000 are owned by Adage Capital Grp Inc Ltd Com. Whitebox Advsr Ltd has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Smithfield Tru Communications stated it has 210 shares. Fruth Management accumulated 0.01% or 10,100 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Northern Trust reported 2.80 million shares stake. Cibc Asset holds 28,195 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 1.90M shares. Perkins Coie Trust Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Aperio Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Credit Cap Investments Llc holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 315,774 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability reported 135,736 shares stake.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 43.97 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 145,162 shares to 155,138 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR).