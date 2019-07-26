Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Bollard Group Lowered Stake by $2.26 Million; Texas Roadhouse Cl A (TXRH) Share Price Declined While Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Increased Position by $616,652

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.9. About 4.08 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A (TXRH) by 53.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 9,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 18,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 552,148 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 9.58% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.01% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,004 are held by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 670,553 are held by Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated. Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.08% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 523,160 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% or 173,955 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 45,268 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 26,607 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division owns 6,020 shares. Alpha Windward Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 76 shares. Ellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 0.28% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) or 25,000 shares. Comerica Bancshares invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 163 shares. 78,672 are held by Balyasny Asset Limited Co. Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc owns 0.14% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 8,441 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 57,908 shares stake.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,184 shares to 170,002 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 3,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,452 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $992,439 activity.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Holly Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:HEP) by 22,428 shares to 276,623 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 25,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Management Ltd Liability accumulated 17,405 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio Gp Ltd Com holds 379,788 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 5,231 were accumulated by Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.31% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Staley Advisers Incorporated stated it has 6,553 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Osterweis Inc holds 1.38% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 122,870 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 20,507 shares. First Merchants stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tocqueville Asset Lp invested in 0.88% or 368,510 shares. 135,058 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 7,520 were reported by Texas Yale Capital. Carroll Fincl Assocs has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Interactive Advsr reported 0% stake.