Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Bollard Group Has Lowered Position as Market Value Declined; Capital Wealth Planning Lowered Holding in American Express Co (AXP) by $1.73 Million as Stock Price Rose

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 5.70M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 55.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 15,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 12,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 28,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $118.4. About 3.75M shares traded or 17.91% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Even Financial Announces $25M Funding Round; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Investors Seem More Optimistic As Trade, Bond Market Worries Ease – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Inc accumulated 145,619 shares. Nottingham Advsr invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Natixis invested in 526,076 shares. Benedict Advsrs invested in 0.49% or 10,243 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.4% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Whitnell holds 1,791 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Lc invested in 0.33% or 38,000 shares. Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Marco Invest Mngmt has invested 1.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). America First Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 120 shares. Numerixs Tech Incorporated invested 0.91% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested 0.49% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 2,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Johnson Fincl Group Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Greenwood Gearhart Inc owns 16,756 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.23 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 3,570 shares to 7,170 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,915 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes holds 202,738 shares. Uss Invest Mgmt owns 817,294 shares. Zacks accumulated 16,597 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Private Wealth Prns Ltd holds 9,870 shares. Patten And Patten Tn owns 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,700 shares. Alps Advsr has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,014 shares. Cutter And Com Brokerage Inc owns 4,278 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 701 shares. 800,481 are held by Adage Prns Gp Limited Liability Co. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability has 1.23 million shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Intrust State Bank Na invested in 0.11% or 2,438 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.2% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 2,025 were accumulated by Bollard Gp Lc. Girard Prtnrs Limited holds 2,740 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Taylor Frigon Cap Lc invested in 12,821 shares or 1.79% of the stock.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,895.99 up 129.37 points – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia insider sells $2.5M in shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Is a Long-Term Winner – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 24,437 shares to 660,871 shares, valued at $20.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).