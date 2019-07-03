Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Bender Robert & Associates Increased Stake; Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Position Held by Needham Investment Management Llc

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 35.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 119,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 381,187 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 27.53% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 07/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE RPMS 1.39 BLN, UP 7.1%; 03/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ASMS 4.73 BLN VS 4.52 BLN; 07/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC HA.O APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.2 PCT, DOWN 0.1 POINTS; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY RPMS 4.03 BLN, UP 6.1 PCT; 12/03/2018 – HA SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP 4.0% TO UP 5.0%, SAW UP 3.0% TO UP 5.0%; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Net $148.4M; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SEES 2018 CASM EX. AIRCRAFT FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 1 TO 4 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Load Factor Down 0.1 Point to 85.2%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Average Fuel Cost $2.04 Per Gallo

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $162.23. About 10.01M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association reported 13,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 11,323 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Lc accumulated 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Spark Mngmt Lc has invested 0.1% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 14,400 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Hightower Advisors Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 116,905 shares. Kentucky-based Hl Financial Services has invested 0.05% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 26,357 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Legal General Gp Public Limited has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Federated Investors Pa invested in 1,782 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Nordea Management Ab reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

More notable recent Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hawaiian Holdings Stock Slips to 52-Week Low: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kornit Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Losing Altitude, Hawaiian Holdings Crosses My Radar – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hawaiian Airlines Posts Rise in May Traffic & Load Factor – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 31,500 shares to 144,600 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 49,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,500 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).