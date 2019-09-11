Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Bank Hapoalim Bm Lifted Holding by $928,115; Prescott Group Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG)

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,832 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 12,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $183.18. About 8.82M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $274.12. About 328,485 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25; 26/03/2018 – Ill-Informed and Ill-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 11,440 shares to 7,528 shares, valued at $481,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,384 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hyperscale cloud spending picking up – analyst – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Game On: Nvidia Reportedly Working On Sub-$300 Graphics Card To Take On AMD – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: DXC,NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Growth Problems Remain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Limited Liability Company reported 0.53% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) accumulated 0.03% or 1,694 shares. Colony Grp invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Howard Cap Mngmt accumulated 46,053 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt reported 250 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc holds 4,022 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Girard Prtnrs accumulated 2,740 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co reported 6,554 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 5.09M were reported by Loomis Sayles & Com L P. Keybank Association Oh holds 5,693 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Horseman Mgmt reported 18,100 shares. The Nebraska-based Bridges Investment Inc has invested 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 1,796 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas holds 0.5% or 34,460 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Tru Communications owns 14,775 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank & Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Mackenzie Financial Corp stated it has 7,154 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 88,929 were accumulated by Westchester Cap Ltd Co. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 7,248 shares in its portfolio. Gw Henssler Associates Limited has 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Dana Inv Advsrs reported 124,525 shares stake. Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.2% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 37,300 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 460,208 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP accumulated 0% or 1,061 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 332,334 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,627 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 97,023 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,861 shares in its portfolio. Three Peaks Capital Ltd Company invested in 0.77% or 9,686 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,283 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dhi Group Inc by 306,820 shares to 474,780 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,000 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).