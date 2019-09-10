Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Lifted Position; Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holder Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Lifted Position

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 31.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 119,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 501,425 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 382,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 50.30M shares traded or 41.90% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 15/05/2018 – Edward E. Ford Foundation Awards Transformative Leadership Grant to Wildwood School’s Institute Model Program; 05/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Ford calls for Brexit clarity to help it make UK investment decision; 29/03/2018 – Ford Releases 2018 Proxy Statement, Announces Virtual Annual Meeting Date and Issues 2017 Annual Report; 08/05/2018 – If production is halted, Ford will likely temporarily lay off thousands of workers until it can get assembly lines running again; 26/04/2018 – FORD OTOMOTIV 1Q NET INCOME 432.3M LIRAS; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 25/04/2018 – Ford plans more cost cuts to rev up profit margin gains; 15/03/2018 – FORD PLANS FOR HYBRIDS TO OUTSELL TOYOTA’S IN U.S. BY 2021; 03/05/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,832 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 12,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $182.4. About 6.44 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Opens Lower on Weak Chinese Data; Tech Worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Automotive Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford Motor: Getting Ready To Sell – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Moody’s cuts rating on Ford – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “White House prepares F-16 sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR had bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00 million on Thursday, August 1. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $95,950 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,836 shares to 7,684 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,052 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 15,186 shares to 15,140 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,835 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBGR).