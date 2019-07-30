Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Baldwin Investment Management Upped Its Position by $560,270 as Stock Rose; Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Valuation Declined While Park West Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 88.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 3,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $174.95. About 2.68M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 741,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.84M, up from 6.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 69,620 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 6.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES GETS FDA APPROVAL OF MIRATAZ™ (MIRTAZAPINE; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: FDA Has No Additional Questions or Requests for Regarding Submission; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Approval Is Pending Pre-Approval Inspection, or PAI, at Contract Manufacturer of Zimeta IV Scheduled for July 2018; 29/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in Cats; 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses; 07/05/2018 – FDA approves Kindred’s weight-loss ointment for cats; 08/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION’S CENTER FOR VETERINARY MEDICINE APPROVED MIRATAZ FOR MANAGEMENT OF WEIGHT LOSS IN CATS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,990 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt. Telemus Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,981 shares. Keywise Capital Mngmt accumulated 15.41% or 192,200 shares. Brinker owns 8,690 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Oarsman Cap Incorporated reported 1,365 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability accumulated 10,671 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pnc Finance Ser Gp owns 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 118,991 shares. 15,095 are owned by Prudential Public Limited. Architects has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 2,898 were accumulated by Sterling Management Limited Liability Co. Staley Capital Advisers reported 0.09% stake. Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,554 shares. Sun Life Fincl invested in 0.04% or 1,031 shares. Peconic Prtn Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Cwm Lc accumulated 4,544 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

