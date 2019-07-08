Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Baldwin Investment Management Boosted Its Stake by $560,270 as Share Value Rose; As Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Value Declined, Gradient Investments Has Lifted by $541,212 Its Holding

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 88.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 3,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $157.21. About 7.87M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 30320% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 4,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, up from 15 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $132.48. About 886,400 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. F&V Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 2,903 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Investment Management holds 250 shares. Sit Investment Assocs Inc stated it has 13,825 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Company holds 0.72% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,710 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1,209 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership holds 7,200 shares. Allen Investment Ltd Llc owns 1,451 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.42% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). State Street Corporation invested in 0.34% or 24.20M shares. Putnam Invests Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,708 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 344,704 shares stake. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 5,231 shares. 3,121 are owned by Welch Limited Liability Corporation. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 350 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 122 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 4,832 shares. Burney Co has 0.09% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 12,151 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 240,374 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 39,260 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Comm State Bank has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 2,315 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited invested in 8,881 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Korea Investment Corp stated it has 4,400 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Qci Asset Management Ny has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). James Inv Rech owns 5,460 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 308,014 shares. Us Bancorp De owns 16,799 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 10,403 shares to 72,836 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Box Inc by 40,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).