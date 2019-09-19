Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Athena Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding; As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Share Price Declined, Holder Antipodean Advisors Lowered Stake

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 211,321 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Herbalife Nutrition Otlk To Stable From Negative; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer; 29/05/2018 – RT @PlainSite: Today, we are pleased to release our second Reality Check report: Herbalife Nutrition, Ltd; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION REPORTS PRELIMINARY OF SELF-TENDER OFFER; 30/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS 49.7M SHRS TENDERED IN OFFER; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW Conference; 23/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Renews Partnership As Official Nutrition Sponsor Of Cristiano Ronaldo; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – EXTENDING EXPIRATION TIME OF TENDER OFFER FROM MAY 16, 2018 TO MAY 24, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared a ‘secret dossier’ on Bill Ackman as it geared up for fight with activist; 27/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Extension of Its Tender Offer for Common Shrs

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 953.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 13,203 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, up from 1,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $178.35. About 3.03M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.39 million for 16.02 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

