Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Advisory Services Network Decreased Its Stake by $686,644 as Stock Price Declined; Glacier Peak Capital Has Lowered Its Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Stake by $2.14 Million

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 3,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 10,249 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 14,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $155.65. About 4.39M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) by 63.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 63,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 36,341 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 99,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 1.43 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Gramercy Property’s Baa3 Rating Following Agreement To Be Acquired By A Blackstone Fund; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone and Goldman sell data provider for $1.9bn; 13/03/2018 – China’s Sovereign Fund Sells Out of Pre-Crisis Blackstone Investment; 24/05/2018 – Sridhar Natarajan: Breaking vacation mode to share this:; 13/03/2018 – KKR Is Said to Mull $2.8 Billion Sale of U.K.’s Cognita Schools; 07/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: PRICE REPRESENTS A 15% PREMIUM ON GPT’S MAY 4 CLOSE; 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 29/03/2018 – Blackstone Law, APC Has Filed a Lawsuit Against the Los Angeles Dodgers for Allegedly Trying to Corner the Secondary Ticket; 12/04/2018 – CVC, CARLYLE, ONEX,BLACKSTONE BID FOR LINDE/PRAXAIR ASSETS:RTRS; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Group Has Acquired a Passive, Minority Equity Interest In Kohlberg

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,730 shares to 37,162 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ISTB) by 17,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 44.73 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.12 million for 19.95 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

