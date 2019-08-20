Nvidia (NVDA) Share Value Declined While One Capital Management Upped Its Holding; Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding Has Boosted by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $168.66. About 8.58M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 12,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 219,084 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.24M, up from 206,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 1.24 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,611 shares to 35,586 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHC) by 12,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,208 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “With Earnings Due Today, Are There Any Surprises Left in AMD Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Here’s Why Nvidia May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday’s Vital Data: Applied Materials, Alibaba and Nvidia – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Intel Crack NVIDIA and AMD’s Duopoly in Gaming GPUs? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 15, 2019 : NVDA, AMAT, PAGS, ZTO, GLOB, VIAV, CRMT, ARAY, ARCT, VJET – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

