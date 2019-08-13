Nvidia (NVDA) Share Value Declined While National Asset Management Decreased Position; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Share Value Rose, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Upped Position

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 2,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 14,164 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 16,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $151.45. About 6.98M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 92,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 5.93 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,765 shares to 32,639 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,824 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 43.52 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.