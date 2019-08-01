Nvidia (NVDA) Share Value Declined While Fairfield Bush & Company Boosted Holding by $358,000; Bank Of Hawaii Has Increased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake by $335,490

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 2,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 20,705 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 18,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.52. About 4.17 million shares traded or 123.43% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $6.73 during the last trading session, reaching $168.72. About 8.62M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $301.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11,655 shares to 10,407 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) by 62,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,237 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17,500 shares to 20,525 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,234 shares, and cut its stake in Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. The insider Black Maria sold $236,629. Politi Douglas W also sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. On Wednesday, February 13 Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,706 shares. $5.42M worth of stock was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14.