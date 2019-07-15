Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Rose While National Asset Management Lowered by $482,047 Its Stake; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Spectrum Management Group Has Cut Holding by $503,500 as Market Value Rose

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 2,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,164 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 16,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $168.75. About 434,407 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 568,583 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle accumulated 22,947 shares. Mcf Ltd Com stated it has 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Comml Bank Of America De reported 0.24% stake. Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Jacobs Ca reported 3,836 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs invested in 0.07% or 788 shares. Montecito Retail Bank And owns 8,625 shares. 1,433 were accumulated by First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson. Blb&B Advsrs accumulated 0.07% or 3,534 shares. 213,664 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Inc. Kentucky Retirement reported 26,495 shares. Westpac Corporation invested in 76,743 shares. M&T Bancorporation, a New York-based fund reported 46,111 shares. Victory Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 138,799 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 170,431 shares.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,161 shares to 23,550 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,191 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 48.49 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity (FHLC) by 47,711 shares to 294,451 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 30,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson holds 5,535 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 62,234 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Limited Company holds 234,356 shares. Nordea Investment Management owns 19.14M shares. 138,816 are owned by Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Company. Pinnacle Limited Co owns 19,557 shares. Frontier Management invested in 258,564 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust accumulated 206,914 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 1.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Monroe Savings Bank Tru Mi holds 5,810 shares. Banque Pictet Cie, Switzerland-based fund reported 71,744 shares. Qci Asset Inc New York reported 296,457 shares. Platinum Investment Management Limited holds 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 35,700 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 8.00 million shares or 1.14% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.39 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.