Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Rose While Dock Street Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Held by Parus Finance Uk Ltd

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $167.12. About 6.79M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 62,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,195 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.49 million, up from 314,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 14.26M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $292.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 883 shares to 16,819 shares, valued at $29.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) by 3,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,046 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB).

