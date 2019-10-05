Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined While Highlander Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $352,600; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Raised Stake in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) by $611,688

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 14,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 76,431 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, up from 61,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 12.54M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Clears U.K. Public Interest Hurdle in Bid for Sky (Video); 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 25/04/2018 – SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 31/05/2018 – Announcing The New NBCUniversal LightBlade LB800 At Cine Gear Expo, Booth # S107; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – CREDIT AGREEMENTS ENTERED IN CONNECTION WITH ALL-CASH OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SKY PLC; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 23/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 62.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 2,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $920,000, up from 3,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 6.70M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cwm Limited reported 16,978 shares stake. Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pennsylvania Tru Commerce has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 12,862 were reported by Hemenway Tru Company Ltd Liability. Allstate invested in 0.12% or 39,293 shares. Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corp reported 10,354 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc stated it has 2,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Limited Liability Co has 900 shares. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 203 shares. Mairs & Power reported 0.66% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hollencrest invested in 1,457 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp holds 8,830 shares. Ipswich Inv Management Company accumulated 4,746 shares. 1.23 million are owned by Generation Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 41,177 shares to 23,941 shares, valued at $694,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 17,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,034 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).