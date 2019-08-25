Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined While Dock Street Asset Management Upped Stake; Lone Pine Capital Has Upped Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $205.75 Million

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24M shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 197.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310.44M, up from 658,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14 million shares traded or 242.31% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv House Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,975 shares. Convergence Investment Prns Limited Liability invested in 1,175 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 0.16% or 426,971 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Limited Co has 2,310 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Greenwood Associates Lc owns 24,749 shares. Chemical State Bank has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 205,179 shares. Highbridge Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 11,400 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 17,697 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree has 1,394 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Zeke Advsr Lc stated it has 9,886 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 3,179 shares. Gulf Intl Bancorp (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.42% or 135,756 shares.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $292.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 8,477 shares to 155,637 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,562 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB).

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.06 million shares to 9.04 million shares, valued at $1.07 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.83M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.84M shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).