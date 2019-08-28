NVIDIA (NVDA) Reaches $161.31 After 8.00% Down Move; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $161.31. About 1.67 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solutionThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $98.24B company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $148.41 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NVDA worth $7.86B less.

Among 3 analysts covering Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Collegium Pharmaceutical has $35 highest and $22 lowest target. $25.33’s average target is 123.76% above currents $11.32 stock price. Collegium Pharmaceutical had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22. The stock of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by SunTrust. See Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $24.0000 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: H.C. Wainwright 23.0000

12/04/2019 Broker: Janney Capital Rating: Buy Reinitiate

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Initiate

15/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $98.24 billion. It operates in two divisions, GPU and Tegra Processor. It has a 30.45 P/E ratio. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming; GeForce NOW for cloud game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; and GRID for cloud visual computing users.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVIDIA Corporation shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,129 are held by Argi Invest Services Llc. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo invested in 0.19% or 34,915 shares. Moreover, Baltimore has 0.45% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 14,342 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 303,467 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 6,565 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.1% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Winch Advisory Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,763 shares. Sfmg Llc holds 1,660 shares. Essex Incorporated accumulated 0.2% or 3,732 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.11% or 13,950 shares. Kings Point Cap reported 114 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 2,562 shares. Pointstate Capital L P reported 7,200 shares stake. Macroview Investment Limited Com owns 15 shares. Trillium Asset Management Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,000 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia: Warming – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia: Inflating Growth Once Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Rides the Trump-China Roller Coaster – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Got Its Game Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NVIDIA has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $182.13’s average target is 12.91% above currents $161.31 stock price. NVIDIA had 45 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Monday, June 24. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Craig Hallum. Morgan Stanley maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. Mizuho maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, May 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The company has market cap of $378.89 million. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older.

The stock increased 1.71% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 45,389 shares traded. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has declined 40.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COLL News: 07/03/2018 Collegium Pharmaceutical 4Q Loss/Shr 54c; 10/04/2018 – Collegium at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – Collegium Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $63.7M; 19/03/2018 – COLLEGIUM NAMES SHIRLEY KUHLMANN AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 27/03/2018 – PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO RESUME DISTRIBUTION OF 20 MG DOSAGE STRENGTH OF ZOHYDRO ER (HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE) WITH BEADTEK ON MARCH 28; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28; 07/05/2018 – Collegium at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLL); 10/05/2018 – Collegium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Collegium Presenting at Conference Apr 10

More notable recent Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Collegium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:COLL – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Collegium Pharmaceutical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.