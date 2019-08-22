Nvidia (NVDA) Position Upped by Edgewood Management Llc; Oak Associates LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $2.41 Million as Valuation Rose

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 0.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 10,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 7.86M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41B, up from 7.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $171.21. About 4.08 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 82.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 8,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,740 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 10,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $265.11. About 301,186 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.69 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 20,000 shares to 219,520 shares, valued at $10.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 43,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,667 shares to 19,454 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 48,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,510 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,077 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 13,040 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 4,227 shares. Franklin Res Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.57% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Vulcan Value Prtn Limited Company reported 2.29M shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Private Wealth Advsr accumulated 2,281 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 10,774 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Comml Bank holds 0.05% or 21,720 shares. Wolverine Asset Llc holds 2,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Com reported 2,898 shares stake. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Com invested 0.35% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Court Place Advsrs Ltd has 0.19% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).