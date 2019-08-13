Nvidia (NVDA) Position Maintained by Zeke Capital Advisors Llc; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Has Boosted by Plancorp Llc

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 42.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 9,886 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 6,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $151.45. About 6.98 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 6.23% or 111,251 shares. Security Tru accumulated 86,140 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr holds 81,031 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi reported 0% stake. Piedmont Invest Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Cincinnati has 4.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv holds 0.21% or 9,676 shares. Rmb Management Limited Liability has 0.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 273,973 shares. Aspen Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 26,501 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt has 4.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sfe Counsel holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,342 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Company has 3.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,188 shares. Biondo Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 53,248 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 9,027 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt reported 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

