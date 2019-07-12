Nvidia (NVDA) Position Maintained by Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc; Sessa Capital Im LP Has Decreased Groupon (GRPN) Stake by $11.53 Million

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 6,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,689 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 17,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $167.85. About 10.80 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, down from 6.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 1.48 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.