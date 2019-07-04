Nvidia (NVDA) Position Maintained by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Boosted Holding in Medidata Solutions (MDSO)

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $162.75. About 6.17 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 33.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 12,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,849 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, up from 36,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.77. About 932,486 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 20.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO); 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Medidata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Increases Operational Efficiency of Global Oncology Program with Medidata Clinical Cloud; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 40c

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.08 million activity. On Monday, January 7 TAYLOR ROBERT sold $137,164 worth of Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) or 2,120 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold MDSO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 6,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Century Incorporated owns 1.60 million shares. Fmr Llc reported 281 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 4,850 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 54,600 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 22,967 shares. Sei Invests Communication stated it has 72,682 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Inc accumulated 0.01% or 845 shares. Diker Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 82,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 10,971 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Yorktown And holds 0.11% or 4,600 shares in its portfolio. 52,215 are held by Raymond James And Assocs. Gam Ag holds 29,664 shares.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 39,288 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $164.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74M shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).