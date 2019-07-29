Nvidia (NVDA) Position Maintained by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc; D L Carlson Investment Group Increases Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 81.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 3,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $174.12. About 3.44 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 198 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, up from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $49.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.28. About 2.78 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Here’s a look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON SHOWS CORTANA OPENING ALEXA AT THE OFFICE; 10/05/2018 – Novetta Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart; 03/05/2018 – Peeing in trash cans, constant surveillance, and asthma attacks on the job: Amazon workers tell us their warehouse horror stories; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 15,122 shares to 54,443 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Sportswear Co. (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,076 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66 million and $219.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

