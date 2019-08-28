Nvidia (NVDA) Position Lifted by Psagot Investment House Ltd; Par Capital Management Has Lifted Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holding by $132.75 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 166.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 85,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 136,789 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.56 million, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $161.22. About 6.28M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab –

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 216.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 1.47 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.60M, up from 680,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $124.71. About 155,330 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHE) by 7,405 shares to 190,326 shares, valued at $15.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity (Nsp) (NYSE:NSP) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,300 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial(Xli) (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Advsrs holds 0.15% or 2,281 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds 4,208 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invest Counsel holds 19,320 shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants Invests Inc has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And owns 30,300 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 1,621 shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd Co owns 107,908 shares for 5.55% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 303,467 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 81,198 shares. Alphamark Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 3,014 are owned by Alps Advsrs. 5,055 were reported by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0.26% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2.39M shares. Peddock Capital Advisors stated it has 2.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Factory Mutual Insurance invested in 153,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman has 0.12% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co holds 18,561 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 683 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 62,646 shares. 158,508 are held by Principal Fincl Gp. Metropolitan Life Ny accumulated 4,903 shares. Fort LP reported 5,000 shares stake. Sei Invests Com owns 5,665 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 16,144 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada Incorporated owns 900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 180 shares. Mesirow Financial Inv Management stated it has 1.09% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Zacks reported 61,142 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 6,246 shares.