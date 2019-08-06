Nvidia (NVDA) Position Held by Northeast Investment Management; First Eagle Investment Management Decreased Its Bb&T (BBT) Holding by $161.75 Million as Stock Price Rose

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 8,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 38,608 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 29,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 3.53 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 3.52M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 13.12M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610.44 million, down from 16.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 1.07 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 83,600 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $31.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 356,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden And Rygel, California-based fund reported 22,900 shares. Laffer Investments reported 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited accumulated 71,468 shares. Ckw invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications Limited has invested 0.07% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Pettyjohn Wood And White invested 1.26% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.08% stake. Chevy Chase Tru invested 0.14% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.13% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 95,200 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 312,284 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. The New York-based Soros Fund Management Limited Co has invested 0.1% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2,722 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 42,000 shares. Charter Tru holds 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 6,765 shares.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34 million for 11.50 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 0.66% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 18,226 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has 9,506 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Lc reported 11,952 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. New York-based Tortoise Investment Management Limited Co has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Allen Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,451 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Park Circle holds 700 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Proffitt Goodson, Tennessee-based fund reported 53 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 116,363 shares. Cannell Peter B And reported 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Osterweis Mngmt has invested 1.38% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Citigroup holds 0.14% or 809,470 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,396 shares. Acg Wealth owns 0.73% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 30,488 shares. The Kentucky-based Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.51% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,123 shares to 110,136 shares, valued at $20.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,504 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).