Nvidia (NVDA) Position Held by Bender Robert & Associates; Calamos Wealth Management Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $1.81 Million

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 17,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 108,924 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, down from 126,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan is considering spinning off Quorum because the technology has attracted significant outside interest; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – EURONAV EURN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8.5; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 19/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan Executive Named President of Cerberus (Video); 09/04/2018 – Libyan sovereign wealth fund files lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24 million shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sonata Capital invested in 14,279 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Lc holds 53,473 shares. 10,066 are owned by Acropolis Inv Lc. Msd Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 0.94% or 75,000 shares. Fairview Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,683 shares. Amer Research Mgmt Company reported 3,875 shares. St Germain D J Inc invested 2.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The California-based Hollencrest Capital has invested 0.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Laffer Invs invested in 0% or 66,045 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). M Kraus & invested 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hyman Charles D has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,046 shares. Charter stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wright Ser invested 2.52% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: A Bank To Bank On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,467 shares to 21,568 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,655 are owned by Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt. Bamco New York reported 94,922 shares. Caprock Gp holds 0.36% or 10,374 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Inc accumulated 379 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Diversified Trust reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Huntington Bancshares has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 2,080 are owned by Bank. Financial Counselors invested in 17,746 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 137 are held by Jnba Fincl Advisors. Scotia stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 201 shares. Mariner Ltd Co, Kansas-based fund reported 26,796 shares. Fincl Management Pro owns 95 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.49% or 7,059 shares in its portfolio.