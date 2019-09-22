Nvidia (NVDA) Position Has Lifted by Woodstock Corp; Inphi (IPHI) Position Has Lifted by Alexandria Capital Llc

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 7,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The institutional investor held 45,170 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, up from 37,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.46. About 1.56M shares traded or 66.43% up from the average. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 25/04/2018 – Inphi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Rev $60.1M; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in Inphi; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Rev $67.3M-$71.3M; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 5.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.9C; 24/04/2018 – INPHI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 14C, EST. 10C

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,709 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, up from 12,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 8.93 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IPHI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 45.63 million shares or 41.25% less from 77.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 66,751 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.13% or 770,458 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc holds 254,920 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Llp has 0% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Moreover, Victory Capital has 0.1% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). S Squared Limited Liability stated it has 96,476 shares or 3.61% of all its holdings. Elk Creek Prtn Limited Company holds 1.28% or 341,026 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Lc has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Prudential Finance reported 0% stake. Clearbridge Invs Ltd reported 2.27 million shares. 45,170 were reported by Alexandria Ltd Llc. Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has invested 0.15% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Highland Cap Management LP accumulated 60,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 1.79% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Quantbot LP holds 16,798 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $701.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 9,589 shares to 219,614 shares, valued at $12.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 7,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,985 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).