Nvidia (NVDA) Position Has Lifted by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc; Tri Contl (TY) Stock Were Volatile While 1832 Asset Management LP Has Boosted Position

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,965 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 8.11M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 109.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 82,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 157,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 26,997 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

