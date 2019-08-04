Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined While Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; Becker Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by $2.10 Million as Stock Price Rose

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 52,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.50 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 4.25M shares traded or 32.30% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 20/03/2018 – SGEN: $SGEN Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma – ! $SGEN; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Fasenra Is Company’s First Respiratory Biologic Drug; 07/05/2018 – Adviser urges investors to revolt over AstraZeneca bonuses; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 16/05/2018 – UK lawmakers call for post-Brexit pharmaceutical deal with EU; 09/04/2018 – Ionis: Third Drug to Enter Development Under Strategic Cardiovascular-Renal-Metabolic Collaboration With AstraZeneca; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – FOURTH JAPAN PHASE 3 STUDY FOR ROXADUSTAT MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 6,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 31,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 37,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 5,029 shares to 37,314 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 8,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 46.32 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mngmt has 0.46% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 1,894 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Comm Ltd invested in 1,338 shares. Welch Grp Ltd holds 0.06% or 3,121 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Cap Corp holds 3,368 shares. Dock Street Asset Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 96,039 shares. Georgia-based Rowland Co Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 649 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 4,208 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% or 2.42 million shares. Bessemer Gru has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 8,396 shares. Wafra invested in 0.3% or 47,215 shares. 52,018 were reported by Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc. Greystone Managed Invs owns 24,611 shares. Provise Management Group Ltd Com has 2,274 shares.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 24.60 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Com (NYSE:F) by 229,865 shares to 3.48M shares, valued at $30.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 13,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).