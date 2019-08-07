Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined While Grassi Investment Management Has Upped by $658,720 Its Stake; As Marathon Pete (Prn) (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Willingdon Wealth Management Lowered Its Position by $1.12 Million

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (Prn) (MPC) by 49.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 19,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 19,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 38,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 6.91 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 93,160 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.73M, up from 89,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $152.35. About 9.03 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 6,995 shares to 48,445 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 24,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,250 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.55% or 6,678 shares. 2,898 were reported by Sterling Capital Limited Liability. Ashfield Partners Limited Co has 0.87% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mackay Shields Ltd Company has invested 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Proffitt And Goodson holds 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 53 shares. Ftb holds 4,632 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt owns 0.41% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 79,744 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 0.3% or 200,482 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Lc accumulated 3,725 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Athena Cap Ltd Company reported 1,253 shares. Osterweis Capital Management has 122,870 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 9.26M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Artal Gp Sa, Luxembourg-based fund reported 420,000 shares. Citizens And Northern Corp invested in 0.73% or 7,240 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 525 are held by Mcf Advsr Llc. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corp, a Japan-based fund reported 611,284 shares. 29,784 were accumulated by Regions Financial Corp. Deprince Race Zollo holds 0.9% or 549,783 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 7,755 shares. Montag A & Assocs Inc has invested 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cim Investment Mangement, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,157 shares. Burke & Herbert Savings Bank holds 3,606 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability stated it has 5,783 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability owns 21,094 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 3.60M shares. Pinnacle Partners owns 4,937 shares. Verity Asset Management has invested 0.23% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,400 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,284 shares to 27,658 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Redfin Corp by 66,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).