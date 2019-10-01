Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined While Dock Street Asset Management Cut by $1.19 Million Its Holding; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Maverick Capital LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $1.13 Million

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 7,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 88,778 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.58M, down from 96,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $177.68. About 4.06 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 5,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 28,560 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84M, down from 34,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $204.38. About 1.04 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/04/2018 – Macquarie, Goldman Sachs funds to buy port terminal group HES International – statement; 03/04/2018 – A key rate for banks has jumped to the highest since the financial crisis, but Goldman Sachs isn’t worried; 07/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Names David Solomon as Sole President (Video); 17/04/2018 – Correct: Goldman Sachs 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 11.1%; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 18/04/2018 – Saudi’s Riyadh airport privatisation plans on hold; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon will take over as president and chief operating officer at Goldman Sachs as his sole competitor for CEO, Harvey Schwartz, retires in April; 18/05/2018 – Commodities are posting their best returns in a decade and Goldman thinks there’s more to come; 12/03/2018 – Solomon wins power struggle to emerge as Goldman heir

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $296.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) by 75,584 shares to 119,296 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.09 million for 36.11 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.24 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.