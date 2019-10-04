Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined While Ctc Lifted Holding by $22.88 Million; Jet Capital Investors LP Stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Has Lowered by $1.39 Million

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 139,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 502,808 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.58M, up from 363,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $181.52. About 5.37M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 115,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 492,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, down from 608,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $711.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 131,408 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $69.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) by 686 shares to 8,466 shares, valued at $310.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,521 shares, and cut its stake in Ipath Series B S&P500 Vix (Call).

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $507.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 720,000 shares to 970,000 shares, valued at $22.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

