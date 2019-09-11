Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined While Birinyi Associates Trimmed Stake by $895,000; New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Decreased Koppers Holdings (KOP) Position by $338,000

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $619.19M market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $30.09. About 90,055 shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 14,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $184.22. About 7.25M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) to Power ASUS ProArt StudioBook One with Quadra RTX 6000 GPU and NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) Actimize Expands ActimizeWatch – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 5G Stocks to Connect Your Portfolio To – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia Stock Is a Long-Term Winner – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buying Nvidia Stock Still Is a Great Move for the Long-Term Investor – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 4,500 shares to 18,044 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $702.36 million for 37.44 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Suntrust Banks stated it has 117,635 shares. Stonebridge Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% or 10,509 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 38.06 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Financial Counselors Inc has 0.14% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 17,746 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust reported 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.13% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.77 million shares. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Welch Grp Inc Limited Liability Com reported 3,121 shares. Avalon Ltd Liability invested in 142,502 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Crescent Park LP has invested 1.68% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Interactive Financial has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 30 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 0.24% stake. Tompkins Financial Corporation has 8,066 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $886,493 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 16,550 shares. Sei holds 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 5,756 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 36,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Ironwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 1.92% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.39% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 34,000 shares. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 599 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc reported 8,825 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 18,619 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 11,780 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 1,811 shares.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 34.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.73 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.17 million for 7.68 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Williams Sonoma to open at King of Prussia Town Center – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.