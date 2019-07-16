Nvidia (NVDA) Market Valuation Rose While One Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $542,370; Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Holding in Wex (WEX)

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $167.42. About 7.98M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 55.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 5,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,221 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, up from 10,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $218.35. About 109,090 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 11,443 shares to 55,759 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 69,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,987 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Pref & Inc Securites Etf (PFF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.11% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Management has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Chicago Equity Partners Lc has 0.05% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Daiwa Group Inc Inc, Japan-based fund reported 26,949 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 2,314 shares. Millennium Management Llc reported 4,691 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Company holds 1,536 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.71% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.04% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). 47,825 are owned by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Citigroup owns 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 7,444 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 12,612 shares. Copper Rock Cap Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 117,922 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc accumulated 268 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 237,539 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Comm invested in 0.35% or 13,040 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields And Co Ltd Company has 0.19% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Shine Inv Advisory accumulated 788 shares. Northeast Inv Management stated it has 38,608 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. New York-based Jennison Associate Lc has invested 1.4% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 5,543 are owned by Koshinski Asset. Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,090 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.38% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hanson And Doremus Invest holds 68 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 117,635 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 106 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,209 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gemmer Asset reported 0.01% stake.