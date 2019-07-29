Nvidia (NVDA) Market Valuation Rose While Gfs Advisors Has Raised Holding; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Capital Guardian Trust Company Decreased Stake by $1.59 Million as Stock Declined

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 306.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 9,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,515 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 3,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $172.68. About 2.33M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 30.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 37,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,061 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 125,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 15.87M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER – ACQUISITION FOR WHOLE PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS DID NOT FIT ACQUISITION CRITERIA, ACQUISITION OF PART OF BUSINESS WAS NOT POSSIBLE; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer assets; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 191,420 shares. Cadence National Bank Na has 5,243 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 2,740 shares. Indus Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 80,000 shares or 1.88% of the stock. M&T Retail Bank stated it has 46,111 shares. Horizon Llc accumulated 0.01% or 2,218 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 9,886 shares in its portfolio. Crescent Park Management LP has 53,407 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.31% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.21% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sfe Invest Counsel holds 1.09% or 13,482 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 12,331 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,562 shares. Greenwich Wealth Ltd reported 44,590 shares.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,505 shares to 54,285 shares, valued at $10.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 19,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,992 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 17,204 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $99.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryanair Holdings Plc Adr by 60,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 686,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

